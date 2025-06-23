Unreported Truths

Mike Bond
13h

Trump did not rush into this attack. He with deliberation asked Iran to negotiate an end to Iran's nuclear weapons program. If they did not have such a program, then why else would they refuse to agree to end it?

Hitler told the world what he had planned for the Jews and the world laughed it off. For over 40 years Iran has stated its intent to kill every Jew on Earth and then to destroy the USA.

The West can face the problem now or later but the problem must be faced.

Dougal McFee
13h

Alex, most people in this country haven't a clue about the aims of world islam. You should educate them with a short expose on the subject.

- You could start with the moslem idea that there are only two kinds of people on earth;

1 - Moslems and

2 - Non-moslems who only deserve to be slaughtered

There, thats a start. Carry on p,ease.

