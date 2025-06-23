The enemy gets a vote.

This is the core maxim in war. No matter how well your strategists plan, no matter how bravely your soldiers fight, the other side has its own vision and its own forces.

Or, as Mike Tyson said, Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Tyson’s plan was simple. He attacked. He hammered his opponents until they fell down and begged him to stop. It worked for a long time, until it didn’t.

What’s our plan in Iran? And for Iran? Over the weekend we dropped a handful of very large bombs on Iran’s nuclear facilities, declared victory, and left. We say we don’t want regime change, except maybe we do.

Let’s not sugarcoat the enemy the United States and Israel face.

Iran is a rogue state ruled by Shia extremists. It oppresses women, tortures dissidents, and has wasted its huge oil reserves. It helped kill hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq with “explosively formed penetrators,” bombs that turned Humvees into ovens. It funds the Houthi rebels attacking ships in the Red Sea. The world would be better off if the ayatollah and his Revolutionary Guards were never seen again.

However.

That’s not how the mullahs see it. Here’s how they see it.

The West, led by the United States, stole Iran’s oil for decades. To protect access to that black gold, in 1953 the Central Intelligence Agency backed a coup that installed a corrupt, secular despot and propped him up until for a generation, until Iranians — many of whom are deeply religious — stood against him and his secret police.

In the 1980s, the United States supported Saddam Hussein, an even more terrible dictator, in Iraq’s bloody war against Iran. When Hussein stopped being our pawn, we fought two wars against him, killing hundreds of thousands of Iraqis. For much of the last 25 years, the United States has occupied either Iraq or Afghanistan, which both happen to directly border Iran.

By the way, in 1988, an American guided missile destroyer shot down an Iranian passenger jet over the Persian Gulf - just blew it out of the sky and killed 290 civilians. Oops. True story, one that no American seems to remember.

There’s some history here.

Iran’s leadership sees the United States as a potential existential risk. As it should.

Against this risk it has one trump card.

Nuclear weapons.

I’ll keep saying it. No country with a nuclear weapon has ever been invaded. That fact is not an accident. Nuclear weapons are different.

Their invention changed everything about war - and almost as much about the modern state. The command of a nuclear arsenal offers killing power unique in human history. The largest have destructive force that’s measured in megatons of TNT.

A kiloton is a thousand tons. The bomb that leveled Hiroshima and killed 100,000 people, give or take, was a few kilotons.

A megaton is a thousand kilotons, a thousand thousand tons. A ton is a two thousand pounds. A single large nuclear weapons explodes with as much force as 10 to 100 billion pounds of TNT.

A pound — one pound — of TNT is enough to wreck a room and obliterate everyone inside it.

The math here is unthinkable. Almost literally.

Nuclear weapons are so terrifying that we basically had to forget how terrifying they were, and to trust in the control mechanisms we created for them — however imperfect — to get on with life.

Nuclear weapons also require a different level of seriousness at the state level.

We essentially created a new academic discipline to govern their use, a combination of mathematics and political science called game theory.

Game theory is endlessly complex. Game theory is about signaling your intentions to the other side and understanding what the other side is signaling to you, trying to make clear where your red lines really are, where you’re posturing and where you aren’t, which aggressive actions of theirs will lead you to escalate and which will not. Then trying to see the same in reverse.

In other words, game theory inherently represents failure.

Game theory is an effort to use war and its mechanisms to substitute for diplomacy and direct conversations, instead of the other way around.

And diplomacy is safer than war. Particularly when nuclear weapons are involved.

I understand why Israel wanted — and wants — so badly to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. A nuclear-armed Iran would have considerably more freedom to move against Israel. And given the language that the mullahs regularly use denying Israel’s right to exist, Israel has to believe there’s a non-zero risk that Iran would attack it with a nuclear weapon in a first strike.

An Iranian nuclear weapon may be an existential threat to Israel. It is not, except under circumstances impossible to imagine, an existential threat to the United States.

On the other hand, the United States is an existential threat to Iran — or at least to its current regime.

An Iranian nuclear weapon mitigates that threat.

But the United States is using force against Iran to try to get Iran to give up its best potential defense against the United States.

See the problem?

This is the needle JD Vance tried to thread yesterday when he said, “We're not at war with Iran. We're at war with Iran's nuclear program.”

Okay. Except Iran doesn’t agree. The men in charge sure don’t.

The decision tree here is incredibly complicated. And small wars can get big in a hurry. The enemy gets a vote. Here’s how the New York Times explained what happened in ”Proud Prophet,” a war game the Pentagon ran in 1983 to see if a limited nuclear war in Europe was possible:

The definition of “counterforce” was under pressure now to include the annihilation of the other kind of targets, called “countervalue,” which more commonly are known as cities… by Day 7 no one was focusing much on the distinction anymore. The game was nearing the end… Paris, London, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Brussels were already gone. Every major German city was gone. Every major Polish city. And many others… Sweden had been hit, as had Belarus, the Baltics, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and American appendages including Hawaii and Alaska…

Proud Prophet finished when no one remained to fight over nothing. Communication had utterly failed. The final use of the hotline was a message sent by Weinberger. Addressed to Moscow, it read, “May you burn in hell like you are going to burn here.”

Right now, the smart money is not worried about the risks of escalation.

The proof, as always, is on Wall Street. Stocks are up today. The betting is as follows:

The Russians and the Chinese don’t particularly like Iran either and will not do anything except make speeches.

The Iranians know they cannot win and that the United States will not invade if they don’t escalate. They’ll think their best bet is to keep attacking Israel (ineffectually) and get back to work on a bomb.

Trump is happy, he has — at a minimum — slowed the Iranian nuclear program and once again shown the world who is boss.

Israel is happy, it got the United States to finish what it started. It has complete dominance over Iranian airspace and can continue to kill Iran’s generals. Maybe secular Iranians will decide they’ve had enough of living in misery to fund the regime’s nuclear dreams and protest.

Maybe.

But the strategic problem remains. The United States is a threat to Iran’s leaders. And the only way Iran can respond to that threat is with a nuclear weapon (which is a threat to Israel). And the United States has now openly attacked Iranian territory. No proxy war, an open attack.

Everyone thinks the Iranians won’t do anything, that they can’t do anything.

Maybe not.

They haven’t yet.

But the enemy always gets a vote.