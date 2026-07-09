Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Benjamin Ryan's avatar
Benjamin Ryan
1h

Thanks so much for publishing my essay, Alex. If people want to check out my Substack, it's here: https://benryan.substack.com.

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Bob Park's avatar
Bob Park
1h

One thing that's missing is the fact that most true "transgender children," those who thought they were the opposite sex from an early age, are male. The phenomenon of rapid onset gender dysphoria in girls is relatively new and is likely spurred by social contagion. See Abigail Shirer's book Irreversible Damage. Because minors, especially teenagers, are often confused about their bodily changes, it is better to prohibit medical transition of minors even if there are a tiny number of children who might benefit from early intervention. No one can truly change genders, and because the process is irreversible, it's better to bar it for children.

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