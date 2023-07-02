On the despicable way Hunter Biden (and his father) are treating his daughter Navy
If the media weren't desperate to defend Uncle Joe at all costs, the Bidens' effort to make Hunter's four-year-old girl a non-person would be a national scandal
Yesterday, the New York Times ran a piece on Navy Roberts, the four-year-old whom Hunter Biden will not recognize as his daughter.
The article was surprisingly sympathetic to Navy, maybe because Hunter has behaved terribly to her almost since her conception. He took away her health insurance shortly after her birth, denied paternity until a DNA test made…
