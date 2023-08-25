On the coming radicalism of Donald J. Trump
The indictments have fueled him. If he wins in 2024, his second Presidency will marry that personal fury with a conservative attack on the administrative state to remake the government radically.
Donald Trump has felt the boot of the government on his neck.
And he is angry.
The conventional wisdom about Trump’s first term is that for all his bluster, he governed as a fairly standard conservative.
And - as it sometimes is - the conventional wisdom is correct. Whatever Trump’s radical impulses might have been, the bureaucracy and his own limitations …
