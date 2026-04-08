Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Mark's avatar
Mark
10h

I believe you are wrong Alex. How is this a win for Iran? Their leaders and war infrastructure have been destroyed, America’s military should scare the heck out of Russia and China and the world is a better place with a weakened Iran. I don’t understand why people can’t just see it for what it is instead of trying to show how smart they are by making statements about a future they have no idea how to predict.

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Spoonieluv's avatar
Spoonieluv
10h

While the war was most likely a mistake in spite of all the reasons FOR it, to suggest congress would do ANYTHING is crazy. We can’t even get them to pass the SAVE act, with 85% citizen approval

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