mike peterman
6h

The Dems have lost so much power. Their only remedy is not policy but bullying and violence. We can all acknowledge the immense corruption of both the Democrat and Republican politicians. But the level of evil in the Democrat Party is not measurable. They have sunk to levels that are beyond our thought. This is and will continue to be a battle for survival. Not a time to lay down our swords. We are now all Charlies.

Joe
6h

I've followed you for years Alex. Loved your analysis on COVID. Even went and read "Tell your children" and came away with a different view of marijuana. Youve always given most of the left the benefit of the doubt though. Have your views changed the last few days? I'm genuinely curious.

I was never a big follower of Charlie's, but his death has shaken me in a surprising way. I haven't been this angry in a long time about anything. I'm going to remain peaceful, just how Charlie would have wanted. But man, I look at the left in a whole different light now.

