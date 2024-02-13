On the arrogance (and stupidity) of Pfizer's Super Bowl ad
PART 1: 60 seconds of science! From the company that brought you the Covid mRNA vaccines... and is almost proud of them.
(PART 1 of 2)
Hey, didya see that Super Bowl?
The more things change… and I don’t mean the Chiefs winning again.
When I covered Big Pharma for the New York Times during the aughts, the two most important companies I wrote about were Merck and Pfizer.
Merck had problems, including its push of the risky painkiller Vioxx. But it had introduced the first statin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.