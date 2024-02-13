(PART 1 of 2)

Hey, didya see that Super Bowl?

The more things change… and I don’t mean the Chiefs winning again.

When I covered Big Pharma for the New York Times during the aughts, the two most important companies I wrote about were Merck and Pfizer.

Merck had problems, including its push of the risky painkiller Vioxx. But it had introduced the first statin…