Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Some Dude in NC's avatar
Some Dude in NC
13h

On this, the 250th birthday of our country, I want to wish a Happy Independence Day to all. The USA isn’t perfect … but to borrow the words of a Canadian (oh the irony), it’s the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.

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Hope's avatar
Hope
11h

"In other words, tournaments feel a lot like life. When they start, you have all the time in the world; then suddenly you look up and the hour is late." Alex, you buried your best line at the end of your final footnote. ;)

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