Fair to say yesterday’s post on the hunger crisis in Gaza did not go over well.

The responses started at Please keep up your good work on COVID-19 and health care and stay out of complex foreign policy issues and went from there. A few of you were even mad enough to unsubscribe.

Obviously, I do not want to lose readers over articles - for reasons far past financial.

The bond I have with you here is far closer than the one I had with readers when I worked at New York Times. I don’t have an editor. You read what I and I alone choose to write, in unfiltered form. You aren’t supporting an institution, you are supporting me, personally. I joke Substack is OnlyFans for writers, but it’s not really a joke. I’ve written about my back surgery and being stopped at a police roadblock.

So I feel your anger, particularly from longtime readers. And it stings.

I wish I could write about the idiocy of Hollywood wokeness all the time. Those pieces are fun (and an excuse to go to the movies).

But it can’t always be dinosaurs. I have to give you what I think is the truth on crucial issues, even if I fear it’s going to upset you. Even if I know it will. Writing about Israel never will make everyone happy.

Further, a lot of Unreported Truths readers strongly believe the legacy media is hopelessly antisemitic and won’t give Israel a fair shake. They’re frequently right, particularly for British outlets like the BBC and Reuters,

I understand why the United Nations has its own credibility problems, too. To take just one example, last September, the UN called Israel’s brilliantly targeted use of booby-trapped pagers to decimate Hezbollah — a Lebanese militia that had sworn to destroy Israel — “a terrifying violation of international law.”

(Yep, that actually happened. Can’t make it up.)

So. I get it.

I also know that sometimes even when I’m right on the facts, I can be fairly sharp-elbowed, particularly on X.

But this time I wasn’t. I was careful, because I understood the sensitivities around this issue. And I have strongly supported Israel’s right to defend itself after the Oct. 7 attacks.

But I also believe that right is not unlimited — not morally, not legally, and not strategically. And that’s what I tried to explain yesterday.

I will put out another piece soon to address the specific objections some of you had to yesterday’s article.

But even before I finish that, I want you to know I heard you and took your comments seriously. I hope you will take this response seriously too. I depend on your support to write Unreported Truths. And I hope I’ll always be able to write freely without fear of losing it if I present views you don’t like.

