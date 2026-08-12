Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Some Dude in NC's avatar
Some Dude in NC
7h

The problem with race hustlers like Arday is that they got high on their own supply. You can't be a crimefighter without crime ... and you can't be a race hustler without inventing all sorts of "systemic racism" (none of which actually exists; if anything, racism today is in favor of blacks, not against them).

More and more people are seeing through the ruse.

They know to ignore Arday when he claims that he is being forced to resign because of racism.

They know to ignore the black girl who mugged Sophie Cunningham and then claimed "WHITE PRIVILEGE" when the referee had the temerity to eject her from the game.

They know to ignore the Jussie Smolletts who completely fabricate instances of "racially motivated violence".

The Left had better find another dog. Their tired old mutt named Racism ain't gonna hunt any more.

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Paul's avatar
Paul
7h

Among the true victims of DEI are legitimately qualified minorities whose achievements will often be looked upon with skeptical eyes. Many will wonder whether they got where they are because of preferences or lowered standards. By aiming to help minorities, those pushing DEI programs have actually penalized those who would have succeeded without the help of DEI.

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