Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Poling MD's avatar
Matt Poling MD
33m

Two in the last month THAT WE KNOW OF. Because toxicology reports are rarely released even when collected, we don't know if Kirk's assassin was a user (like his roommate/lover was) or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt Poling MD's avatar
Matt Poling MD
38m

This psycho had moved out of Texas after his felony marijuana conviction. Thank you, Governor Abbott, for making Texas a sanctuary state for THC now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture