Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
1d

Everything starts at home. Try raising a handful of little humans that don’t hate everyone, can hold down a job, and know what it means to work honestly. Everything else flows from there. Or if you don’t have kids, cultivate that mindset around the people you do have in your life.

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Patricia GR's avatar
Patricia GR
1d

At the age of almost 80, I have seen one standard aka code go by the wayside after another - to the detriment of all. No more dress code, behavior code, simple courtesies (opening a door for someone). And there are probably millions of kids who have no idea what the Golden Rule is. Start there.

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