Yuri Bezmenov
The previous SecDef Lloyd Austin went AWOL for a week to get surgery. He oversaw our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, during which 13 Americans were killed and billions in weapons were left behind for the taliban. He also wore a visor over his mask. His commander in chief was senile and he said nothing. Do you consider him to be a serious person?

Drugs have killed more Americans than all our wars combined. Most of us are fine with our military killing drug cartel traffickers. Don’t get emotionally manipulated by a movie. We are up against an army of jokers who want to watch our world burn. Did you pearl clutch this hard when Obama killed hundreds with drone strikes, including American citizens?

It's True
Remember from the Obama era? Where was the outrage: “signature strikes” in which the U.S. targeted patterns of behavior denoting terrorist activity (“signatures”) even when the knowing identity of the individuals being targeted was unknown. The Obama admin routinely carried out “double-tap” strikes — hitting a target once and striking it again to take out any survivors or others who rushed to the scene after the initial hit.

