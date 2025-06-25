Unreported Truths

Isabelle Williams
4h

It's annoying that the MSM only talks about nursing home deaths and not all the other horrors Cuomo presided over. Schools closed for 2 years! Allowed or encouraged all sorts of vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, vax pass in NYC , etc. Longer lockdowns that other states. And of course his shameless theatrics that even won him an Emmy ( never mentioned now). I remember when he said if ONE person died of covid if was too many. ( Lets abolish death as an excuse for authoritarianism).

9 replies
Allison Brennan
4h

I hope the city council can reign in this guy, but I doubt it.

As far as Cuomo and COVID, you are right -- everyone wants to forget what happened in 2020 and 2021. They want us to forget about lockdowns and school closures and forced masking and mandatory vaccination programs. And just last week, I mentioned it to a friend who was on the other side (liberal) on COVID, and he basically said, "What's done is done, we just have to focus on the future. We didn't know, and everything was done for our safety." I wanted to throttle him. No, I will not let bygones be bygones on COVID.

6 replies
76 more comments...

