It couldn’t have happened to a nicer psychopath.

In spring 2020, as Covid panic peaked, Andrew Cuomo — then the governor of New York — was inescapable. His press conferences were required viewing for blue-state Covidians who feared they were one breath from a ventilator. Vaccine-loving fool Stephen Colbert and bad person Ellen DeGeneres called themselves “Cuomosexuals.”

Along with his fellow Italian-American Nooo Yawker, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Cuomo followed the science. He gave Americans the truth. They could trust Cuomo and Fauci.

Sure they could.

—

—

Last night, Cuomo faced humiliation.

Despite massive spending on his behalf, he lost the New York City’s mayoral Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old socialist whose campaign consisted mostly of fantasyland promises.

Cuomo’s loss reflects poorly on New York’s Democratic voters, who apparently hate that the city has held on to enough rich residents to fund its crazily expensive government and thus avoid the crime and dysfunction that’s wracked Chicago and Los Angeles.

It reflects even more poorly on him. Cuomo was supposed to be the grown-up candidate. Instead he’s become the lecherous uncle who stayed too long at the party.

—

(Those were the days. Cuomo, spring 2020. Just a man in a windbreaker, talking about ventilators as he negotiated a $5 million book deal.)

—

The lechery is real. To steal an old joke, Cuomo is definitely old enough to remember when harass was two words. (Her-ass! Geddit? GEDDIT?)

He resigned in disgrace in August 2021, just a week after New York’s attorney general posted a 165-page report on his many, many misdeeds. It’s filled with tidbits like this:

[Cuomo] asked her to look up car parts on eBay on his computer, which she had to bend over to do, while wearing a skirt and heels, as [he] sat directly behind her in his office, which made her uncomfortable.

Gee, I can’t imagine why that would make her uncomfortable.

Ayy, babe? My GTO needs a new stick shift, see what I’m saying?

—

(Maybe you can help me rub it too, see what I’m saying? My GTO, I mean. Cause there are places I can’t reach, I’m a little stiff. See what I’m saying? I bet you do!)

—

Ironically — or not — despite his hands-on approach with his female staff, Cuomo was not known as a people person.

Politico called him “a governor who finds it distasteful to interact with the unpredictable masses and his fellow politicians.” His dislike of face-to-face campaign was widely viewed as the reason he didn’t enter the Democratic presidential primaries in 2020.

Then came Covid.

Suddenly Cuomo was a hero for our time.

Here he was, demanding more (unnecessary if not outright dangerous) ventilators from Donald Trump! 30,000 ventilators, to be precise! Because The Science, or something.

There he was, making (completely inaccurate) predictions that coronavirus patients were about to overrun New York’s hospitals.

Here he was, making the bold decision that to avoid that overrun, hospitals needed to be allowed to discharge Covid patients to… wait for it… nursing homes.

Yes, Cuomo decided to send people infected with Sars-COV-2 to the place they could do by far the most damage, crowded buildings filled with infirm elderly people. Genius!

And no, that choice was not inevitable. Down in Florida, Ron DeSantis avoided it.

—

(Remembering what they’d rather forget.)

—

What is stunning, though, is how quickly the left forgot it had anointed Cuomo a hero.

The public harassment allegations started in December 2020. Within months Cuomo was deeply on the defensive. To be clear, his behavior was unseemly, pathetic, and juvenile, but he was not accused of rape, or even pressuring subordinates for sex they later regretted:

asking her whether she had been with older men; (3) saying to her during the pandemic that he was “lonely” and “wanted to be touched”;10 (4) asking whether [she] was monogamous; (5) telling [her], after she told him that she was considering getting a tattoo for her birthday, that if she decided to get a tattoo, she should get it on her butt, where it could not be seen.

Or maybe like a bullseye, like right above your ass, for your boyfriend to aim at? See what I’m saying?

By August, he was gone.

An Unreported Truths reader emailed this morning, suggesting Mamdani’s win and Cuomo’s loss represented a repudiation of Covid lockdowns.

I don’t think so. Nothing suggests that Mamdani would have been less aggressive on lockdowns than Cuomo. And hard lockdown Democratic governors like J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have suffered no discernible political damage since 2020.

But what it does prove — yet again — is that aside from a handful of diehard Covidians who at this point qualify as mentally ill, the left is deeply embarrassed about its Covid panic. It simply wants to forget 2020 ever happened.

So last night New Yorkers judged Andrew Cuomo as just another sleazy politician, not the hero for our time they’d once pretended he was.

And he came up small.

See what I’m saying?