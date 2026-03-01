(SECOND OF TWO PARTS. For the first, on what China’s rise says about 1984, click here.)

Information wants to be free.

Hard to believe now, but in the Internet’s first days, people believed that slogan. The world’s truths, neatly organized, would be freely and anonymously available to all.

Too bad not enough of us asked who would pay for that perfect future.

The answer turned out to be Google, now the world’s third most-valuable company — worth more than ExxonMobil, JP Morgan Chase, Eli Lilly, General Motors, and Walmart combined. Google barely trails Apple, thanks to Apple’s control of the most popular handheld information platform, the device we rather stupidly still call a phone.

All that free information is unthinkably valuable.

—

(Know what else is valuable? Unreported Truths. Please help me do this work.)

—

Expecting anonymity was even more foolish.

The sheer volume of digital information creates an illusion of privacy for the Internet’s users — trillions of trillions of 0s and 1s running through fiber pipes, seemingly melded like drops of water in the Mississippi.

They’re not, though. The analogy is not merely inexact, it’s wrong. Each nugget of information must be tracked and routed to its destination. Along the way government surveillance centers — at the National Security Agency’s massive data center at Camp Williams, Utah, and elsewhere — can track and store it.

And find it, when needed.

—

(This press release used to be available on the odni.gov Website. It isn’t anymore. Luckily the Internet Archive still exists. Let’s hope that doesn’t change.)

—

In the 20th century, mass surveillance required mass bureaucracy.

At its peak, the East German secret police included about 91,000 people — over 1 in 150 of the nation’s adults. The equivalent force in the United States would require close to 2 million people; for China the number would be closer to 8 million.

In a digital age, authoritarianism can be “asset-light,” to steal a term Wall Street loves. Digital surveillance is far easier than physical surveillance. And as more and more of life moves to digital platforms, it becomes even easier.

In China, where this process has progressed fastest and furthest, authorities monitor online dissent essentially in real time. They decide just how much to allow before they crack down.

Even better, from the regime’s point of view, tracking dissent offers policy feedback at very low risk. Online protests simply cannot spiral into violence, unlike real-world ones. Instead the authorities can target potential resistors narrowly and precisely, using pressure points like digital wallets.

So advanced authoritarian regimes can stop wrongthink almost before it starts without the need for bureaucracies that might damage their economies — or widespread violent repression that may undermine their own legitimacy. They preserve the faintest illusion of freedom of speech, without allowing any sustained dialogue that might build and undermine them.

In the Soviet Union, samizdat — secretly printed and distributed pamphlets — helped dissident thought survive. China’s online protests are the opposite, public and performative yet toothless, allowing powerless citizens to vent their anger.

—

(Not one of Orwell’s original four ministries, just a cool club)

—

Today, too many Americans on left and right seem to want to replicate China’s dynamic.

In 2021, I fell victim to the Biden White House’s censorship regime, as White House and Pfizer officials successfully pressured Twitter to ban me for my questioning of lockdowns and mRNA Covid jabs. They pretended not to mind as long as I didn’t seem to be having an impact. But when it was clear I did, they acted.

As I have warned over and over, far too many Democrats now fervently embrace cancel culture and censorship.

—

(This piece from 2023 captures my thinking on the subject as well as anything I’ve written. Paywalled.)

—

Unfortunately, the Trump Administration has found censorship alluring too.

On his first day in office last year, President Trump released an executive order promising to end any government efforts at censorship. But the administration has broken that vow repeatedly — aiming not against social media platforms but legacy media outlets. (Maybe this is why it will not settle my lawsuit against the Biden administration and Pfizer over the Twitter censorship. I have now appealed the case to the Second Circuit; I know I owe you a full update and will have one shortly.)

I understand the Trump White House’s irritation with left-wing outlets, but it needs to recommit to respecting the First Amendment and a free press, even as it continues to press social media platforms and Silicon Valley giants to remain public squares open to speech from all sides.

Further, the administration’s use of cheap AI-generated propaganda is a mistake. In 1984, the Party’s Ministry of Truth has “elaborately equipped studios for the faking of photographs… [and] teams of actors specially chosen for their skill in imitating voices.”

Now anyone with access to an AI can create similar propaganda. Again, I understand the Trump administration’s desire to play with the tools. But at a time when reality feels as though it is under siege and we cannot trust our own eyes and ears, the United States government should promise that it will not use AI-generated imagery.

—

(Hoping to be the last writer standing when the robots come. Stand with me.)

—

China’s combination of state capitalism, restricted speech, and authoritarianism has made it a formidable competitor to the United States, more formidable than any we have faced in generations.

But for almost 250 years, Americans have stood for freedom and against tyranny. We have fought for the rule of law, the Constitution, and freedom of speech and debate and thought. And we have won. Our values have triumphed over every enemy.

And they will keep doing so — if we keep believing in and standing for them.