To founding members (and soon-to-be founding members) -

Back in June, I decided to offer you a free “UTFM” T-shirt available to you only. Turned out a lot of you wanted it - and I’ve been pretty busy this summer (three days playing poker in Las Vegas was as close as I got to a vacation, truly).

Fortunately, I have hired a logistics coordinator (aka my daughter, back from gymnastics camp), and we’ve caught up on your emails. So we will be ordering shirts next week. If you are a founding member and want one, the deadline is MONDAY. And yes, if you got in early on the AI boom, you are still more than welcome to join (this is the $300 level on Substack, but I won’t say no if you give more) and get a shirt.

Just email me your address and size at alexberensonauthor at gmail dot com.

—

(Join here!)

—

And yes, I’m still thinking about a general swag store. Substack branding is very popular these days… and I have so much spare time. It may depend on how willing the logistics coordinator is to talk to me after I tell her no, she is really not getting a nose piercing.