Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Benedict's avatar
Deb Benedict
3h

I like a good conspiracy theory but man the stuff I’ve heard in the last week is just so crazy and over the top!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
A. Montana's avatar
A. Montana
3h

I wrote it somewhere else, but fitting here as well:

Those texts don't appear to be authentically written by two early twenty somethings, especially considering their heavy involvement in gaming/various forum subcultures. Imo, the goal of the texts is to make it look like the roommate/lover had no previous knowledge, nor that there might be further group involvement, but instead that Robinson acted all on his own. It comes across like a rehearsed script.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture