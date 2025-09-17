Charlie Kirk deserved better.

In the chaos after his assassination, the left pretended his killer was a right-wing gun nut - while the antisemitic right claimed Kirk had somehow run afoul of a Zionist cabal.

Neither theory made a lick of sense. Kirk supported President Trump fervently. And at a time when too many top right-wingers traffic in antisemitic conspiracies (just asking questions, was Osama bin Laden’s real name Abe Cohen?), Kirk backed Israel steadily.

Now prosecutors have revealed the real motive of the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, in his own words. It is as expected: Robinson, who was dating a man “transitioning” to become a woman, despised Kirk for his conservative views.

—

(Charlie Kirk is gone, but the fight for honesty and open debate goes on. Stand with me.)

—

As even the New York Times had to admit yesterday:

[Robinson] said in text messages to his romantic partner that he had “had enough of his hatred” and that “some hate can’t be negotiated out,” according to prosecutors who filed a murder charge against the suspect on Tuesday.

The text message exchange… provides the clearest explanation yet into a motivation for the killing of Mr. Kirk, a conservative political activist.

Unlike online instigators, prosecutors have to prove what they say in court and under oath. The text conversation between Robinson and Lance Twiggs, his “transitioning” boyfriend, is described in detail and apparently verbatim in the indictment.

Twiggs — who seemingly did not know Robinson had done before Robinson told him — asked Robinson, “Why?” Robinson responded, “I had enough of his hatred.”

—

(No, it wasn't the Jooos, and it wasn't MAGA either. )

—

The reality here shouldn’t surprise anyone.

False flag operations and complex deceptions are usually the stuff of novels (I know, I invented a bunch for the John Wells series). In the real world, they are nearly impossible to pull off cleanly, even with government-level support. They have only gotten harder as cameras and biometric identification have become more ubiquitous. You can’t get into a Knicks game if the owner doesn’t want you there.

In the real world, political assassinations are usually carried out by people who want the world to know who they are, why they’ve killed, or both. They are flamboyant acts with obvious motivations. A man in a trans relationship (allegedly) murders a conservative Christian commentator. A right-wing Jew shoots an Israeli prime minister who was negotiating with Palestinians.

None of this is going to stop crazies on the left — or antisemites on the right — from trying to use horrific events like Kirk’s assassination for their own stupid, cynical ends.

But the rest of us don’t have to pay attention to them.