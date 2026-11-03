Yes, public health and the legacy media are still trying to sell long Covid.

Just last week, Mother Jones magazine wrote, apparently seriously, that long Covid was the “largest mass disabling event in the United States” in generations and “millions of Americans, maybe tens of millions” might have it.

Two weeks earlier, The New York Times compared Long Covid to — wait for it — “Russian Roulette.” Yes, Russian roulette, which has a one-in-six chance of putting a bullet in your brain. “Covid can cause long-term damage to nearly every part of the body and repeated cases can compound those harms,” the Times wrote.

Sure it can. Except a new study of insurance records of 245 million (yes, 245 million) Americans suggests it can’t, because long Covid does not exist. At all.

In other words, the billions of dollars the Biden Administration spent researching and “treating” long Covid were a sop to whiny hypochondriacs (some of whom may have had mRNA-related injuries from the many Covid jabs they insisted on receiving).

Your tax dollars at work.

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