No, the vaccines never worked all that well against severe Covid
Also, they nearly DOUBLED the risk of coronavirus hospitalizations after the first dose; the figures come from huge and (until now) unnoticed British study
It is the final defense for the Covid vaccines.
Politicians and public health bureaucrats repeat it endlessly: the shots stop severe illness.
Sure, if you’re unlucky they may land you in bed for a day or two. And yes, you’ll still get Covid. But the jabs will keep you from DYING of Covid. We pinky promise!
Vaccine advocates have repeated the mantra since l…
