Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Deb Bertrand's avatar
Deb Bertrand
4h

Let's just say you are incredibly naive in this matter and leave it at that. P.S. BTW, the rules were followed.

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30 replies by Alex Berenson and others
CL TURNER's avatar
CL TURNER
4h

One could make a cogent argument that Iran has been at war with America for a half-century. So we ARE in a war, declared or otherwise. Much like a divorce, a war only takes one party to start, but two to stop. Notwithstanding the points made, of course the howling is the worst when DJT does what damn near every president before him has done.

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