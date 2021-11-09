No (mRNA/DNA) vaccines, no epidemic
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia collectively have 2 billion people... and essentially no access to advanced Covid vaccines.
They are among the world’s most densely populated and poorest countries - fertile ground for Sars-Cov-2.
So the epidemic must be out of control from Karachi to Jakata, right?
Let’s take a look.
India:
Pakistan:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.