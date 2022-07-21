No, mRNA Covid vaccines do not offer long-term protection from serious illness
Data from the Dutch government show the opposite - after seven months they substantially RAISE the risk of hospitalization and intensive care
mRNA vaccine advocates have one final defense against the failure of their billion-person experiment.
Okay, the shots won’t stop you from getting Covid. Or spreading it. Or having symptoms.
But they will stop you from getting very sick, and that protection lasts long after they stop working against infection.
Only it doesn’t.
Not against Omicron, anyway. An…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.