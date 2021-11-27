New York declares a health-care state of emergency over a Covid variant that doesn’t exist in the state
Guess what’s actually causing the crisis? Hint: it rhymes with “vaccine schmandate.”
Now this is a lie so brazen even Andrew Cuomo might hesitate to tell it.
New York’s new and unimproved governor, Kathy Hochul, last seen telling you to Get Vaxxed For Jesus (I kid you not), has now declared a “state of emergency” that will allow Health Department bureaucrats to block “non-urgent” medical procedures at hospitals. Because who needs a colon…
