The legacy media never changes.

It never gets more honest, it never stops running the same tired wannabe gotcha playbook, it never learns from its mistakes.

Luckily, I have.

In July, a writer for Nature magazine named Hannah Docter-Loeb contacted me with questions about Unreported Truths for an article. You vaguely might recall Hannah’s approach. I wrote about it, explaining I didn’t trust the magazine or its motives, but even so “I decided to answer. To steal the old line about second marriages, it’s the triumph of hope over experience.”

Experience won, though. It usually does.

—

—

This morning, long after I’d forgotten this exchange, I woke up to the inevitable “gotcha” email from Hannah’s boss, Jack Leeming.

Three months later, Leeming was ready to tell me what the article was really about:

[H]ow Substack has become a popular place for those involved in the anti-vaccine movement and other areas generally considered to be outside of the scientific consensus. You’re mentioned as one of the writers within that movement…

The general thrust of the piece is that Substack has become immensely popular in this area because it lacks content moderation and allows relatively easy monetisation…

—

You can read the rest of his pathetic attempt to bring down the hammer, and my response, in full below.

I am not surprised, nor am I concerned. My first email holds up very well. But I am annoyed. When Hannah emailed, I spent hours carefully and honestly answering her questions, as if what I said might matter. Several of you suggested at the time of the first post that I was wasting my time.

You were right. As I pointed out to Leeming, he didn’t even mention any of my answers, much less ask follow-up questions about them. He just made a bunch of allegations, including one that frames my ban from and return to Twitter in a way that defames me and recklessly disregards the truth.

The good news is that, if Nature does defame me, its complete disregard for my initial answers will be strong evidence of its malicious intent. And — as James Lawrence points out — Nature is based in Britain, where defamation is far easier to prove.

—

(Jack Leeming’s email to me — unedited, and with only a salutation and deadline cropped, so it will fit in a screenshot. I apologize for the small type. You can read the full email at the footnote below.)

—

(And my response, full and unedited, but unfortunately in even smaller type. Again, the full email is at the footnote below. )

—

The fact that Hannah Docter-Loeb isn’t the one asking these questions is interesting, though. I can only hope she is telling her boss she wants nothing to do with this trash.

Guess we’ll see.

In the meantime, I’ll just have to enjoy having my worst expectations confirmed. There must be a German word for that feeling. Anyone know it?

—

—

My original back-and-forth with Hannah Docter-Loeb, if you missed it: