Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
2h

The Nature of a hack journalist is to lie. The downside of the UK's speech laws is that they can throw you in the gulag for mean tweets and memes. Hope you prevail in both the kangaroo courts and the court of public opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
mike peterman's avatar
mike peterman
2h

As Alex has sadly realized, the MSM has not, will not and will never change their stripes. They've all been exposed countless times and they never correct, only double down.

Oh well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture