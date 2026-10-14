Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
Oct 14

I'm into herbs. Herbs are natural. You still need to know what you are doing. Natural substances can hurt you if used in excess, inappropriately, or mixed with other medications. Do your research. Be cautious.

Also, what's with the whole fountain of youth stuff? We all get older and are going to die some day. Trying to keep healthy is good. But forget the obsession with youth and enjoy your life!

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Just The Facts Please's avatar
Just The Facts Please
Oct 14

I must have needed a "NAD boost" yesterday because I got tired. Arose at 3 AM, packed the pickup with tools, drove 160 miles to location, installed an alternator on a Kubota engine (those Japanese must have small hands) in 90 degree heat, did multiple other chores while the engine ran for three hours, drove 160 miles back and got in at 6 PM. Then showered and took the wife out for a bite to eat. At almost 79 I just don't have the energy I used to have but I think I will pass on this NAD stuff after reading Alex's article and stick with the supplements my wife has researched and provides.

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