Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Hewi's avatar
Hewi
5h

Trump is a teetotaller who from my reading has personally seen the damage alcohol does so why would he make what I believe is a huge mistake in deregulating the use of marijuana? Only answer I can come up with is money I assume through donations. Long term this will be a disastrous move.

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Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
4hEdited

Thank you for posting this speech, Alex. I respect and admire the work that you do to educate and advocate for the causes about which are important to you. I am going to take issue with your statement in the speech that cannabis has no medical uses and is not medicine. I completely, 100%, without reservation or hesitation, disagree, as I administered it in various forms extremely successfully to my father during the last four months of his life after he received a terminal cancer diagnosis. I used cannabis infused soda, drops, cream, and gummies on a schedule that was reviewed and adjusted as needed by me, and administered by his home health caregivers. We succeeded in only getting him high twice(he wanted to be fully present to enjoy his visitors and time with family), as the goal was pain management without the horrible side effects that come along with opiates (constipation and unpleasant personality change to aggressive and cruel behavior-both of which he had experienced in the past). This required a very careful titration schedule and monitoring. Because of cannabis, he never had to go on morphine, which is a horrible drug that robs the patient of their personality such that they are no longer "themself". He wanted to be coherent and enjoy all the time he had left with his family and friends. And that is exactly what we succeeded in doing. I am a huge proponent of the medical uses of cannabis for this reason, and would happily share my knowledge with anyone who would like to give their loved one this tremendous gift.

In addition, my husband and I have been making a cannabis infused cream for years that has helped so many people relieve the pain of everything from TMJ to arthritis to menstrual cramps to pulled muscles. In addition, I have seen it heal cuts and rashes faster than any other ointment or salve of which I am familiar. The medical uses are numerous, and it is my hope that you will educate yourself on them at some point in time.

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