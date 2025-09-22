To Unreported Truths readers:

I don’t believe you should be paying for Unreported Truths if you don’t want it, so if you are charged for an annual subscription, I will refund it in full, no questions asked, for a month after it begins. After that, it’s a case-by-case basis, but if you have any decent reason at all (including simple finances), I am likely to say yes.

And, as always, you are welcome to read all non-archived articles as a free subscriber even after you give up your paid subscription.

Yours, etc, further etc,

Alex