So yesterday I posted on X the fact that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci had repeatedly downplayed his relationships with Dr. Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak, two men who are closely connected with the Chinese lab in Wuhan from which Sars-Cov-2 likely leaked.

(A longtime source has tipped me to a crucial bit of evidence that has been publicly available for some time but has basically gone unnoticed, and I am working on a big Unreported Truths piece about it. Yes, the vacation is over.)

Here’s the first post, pointing out Fauci’s deceptive testimony about his relationship with Daszak in his 2022 deposition in Missouri v Biden, the social media censorship case the Supreme Court heard last month:

—

(Support my work here AND on X. For 20 cents a day.)

—

In a second post, I went further, writing that “Fauci lied his ass off.”

I generally try to avoid using the word lie, because it requires judging motive. But Fauci’s use of “I don’t recall” to dismiss repeated meetings and conversations that occurred as late as 2020 - barely two years before the deposition - on the most crucial issue of his career is simply impossible to believe. And the way he dodged while knowing he had sworn to tell the truth suggests premeditation.

—

In any case, this morning Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took up the cudgel.

—

Now if only Elon would repost the Fauci post (or more likely RFK’s).

Of course none of it will matter. Nothing has so far. But at least we can remind Fauci and the boys for a day that we haven’t forgotten, that we’re still chasing the truth.

Hope to have the big piece out soon…