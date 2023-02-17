mRNA "vaccines" fail again
They don't even work better than the (useless) flu shot. But they do have far more side effects. Don't take it from me, take it from Moderna!
Moderna’s leading mRNA influenza jab has failed, the company said yesterday.
In a large clinical trial, the vaccine appeared LESS able to stimulate the immune system than older flu jabs for two of four flu strains, the company said. It also had far higher rates of side effects than the older shots.
The lack of efficacy was notable because flu vaccines hav…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.