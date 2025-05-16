Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

InternalMedicineDoc
14h

I have not had the time to look through the study to see if this was addressed. This is certainly not addressed in the above graphs.

Interesting - in that just about a week ago - a group of internists were at a meeting I attended and we were all noting the fact of how it appeared to us that Hashimoto's thyroiditis just seemed to be exploding in our practices. Alex, it is not clear from what you have placed in this piece if the researchers elucidated further. The basic test for this kind of thyroid disease is known as the thyroid peroxidase antibody. It would be very interesting to see if there was any kind of correlation with these overall very elevated numbers of hypothyroid patients. If the thyroid peroxidase antibodies are also very elevated compared to the unvaccinated it would definitely seem to suggest an autoimmune issue. For those interested - these kinds of thyroid issues will be going on for the rest of the patient's life. There is no cure. You have to be on thyroid supplement and you have to have constant testing. It is also interesting to note above that HYPERthyroid issues were also above the HR. That is deeply alarming for they are generally much more involved in all kinds of organ systems, most notably the eyes and the heart. For example, Both George HW Bush and Barbara Bush had Graves disease. I understand both had a fib - and this puts people at extreme risk for strokes. It can also lead to unfortunate instances like when he vomited all over the Prime Minister of Japan ( look it up on youtube - it is there). In brief, neither of these big groups of thyroid problems is what we would want to see increasing in the population.

The data coming out just keeps getting more and more alarming every day.

Mercy O'Warren
14h

30 percent MORE likely, I imagine--not "30 percent likely" (!). Although both are bad.... :-)

1 reply by Alex Berenson
75 more comments...

