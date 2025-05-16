People who took mRNA Covid vaccines were 30 percent likelier to develop thyroid disease a year later as those who did not, a study of over 2.3 million patients shows.

The problem worsened over time, with the gap between the jabbed and unjabbed widening steadily, researchers reported. Thyroid disease is common, and the researchers found over 4,000 additional cases in the vaccinated group, suggesting millions of people globally may have developed thyroid problems from mRNA shots.

—

—

In a large subgroup, consisting only of people who did not receive more than one shot in a year, the results were even worse. Those patients had almost twice the risk of developing problems.

The finding offers yet more evidence mRNA shots may cause autoimmune disorders long after they are given. The thyroid is sensitive to such attacks, where the immune system targets the body itself instead of foreign invaders. Case reports have linked many different autoimmune conditions, including hepatitis, Type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, to the mRNAs.

But the new study offers perhaps the strongest evidence yet of the long-term autoimmune risks that mRNA shots may offer.

The researchers used a huge database, carefully matched vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, and followed outcomes for a full year. That combination gave the study very strong statistical power, meaning that its findings are probably not the result of chance.

The fact that moderate thyroid disease is relatively common only added to the study’s strength. Several thousand additional cases of thyroid disease were diagnosed in people who received the mRNAs compared to those who didn’t, a finding vanishingly unlikely to be a coincidence.

The thyroid, a small gland in the neck, makes hormones that help regulate metabolism. Moderate thyroid disease is not usually fatal or life-threatening, but over time an underactive thyroid can lead to high cholesterol and heart problems, while an overactive thyroid can lead to weight loss, anxiety, and an irregular heartbeat.

—

Taiwanese scientists conducted the study, drawing on a huge medical records database called TriNetX, which includes over 116 million American patients. They chose 1.16 million people who had received Covid jabs in 2022 and 2023 and matched them to an equal number who didn’t, making sure the two groups had essentially identical medical histories.

After a year, they found that the vaccinated group had almost 4,000 additional cases of hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, and about 100 additional cases of hyperthyroidism. They published the paper online in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism in late January, but it has received almost no attention. (Papers that find long-term problems with the mRNAs almost never do.)

—

—

The researchers also looked only at a subcategory of 900,000 people who had received just one Covid shot in a year, excluding anyone who had been revaccinated. That group was more likely to have problems after a year — a unsurprising finding, since people who developed problems after getting vaccinated would be less likely to get another.

In that subgroup, about twice as many mRNA-jabbed people received a diagnosis of an underactive thyroid a year later, and about 25 percent more received a diagnosis of an overactive thyroid.

—

(Hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, why pick just one?)

Notes: “HR” stands for “hazard ratio.” Over 1 is bad.

“Ad26” is the Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine, which here works as a useful check to make sure the findings for the mRNAs are real. Note that people who received the AD26 vaccine did not show an elevated risk, indicating that the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups were well-matched and that the risk of the mRNA shots is real and not the result of some hidden difference between the two groups.

Also: “Vol. 00, No. 0 is because the paper has been released on the Web but still not officially published.”

—

As I wrote yesterday, the United States and other heavily mRNA vaccinated countries continue to report somewhat above-normal death trends, despite the fact that Covid deaths are now close to zero.

It is not clear what role, if any, long-term health impacts from the mRNAs are playing in this slow wave of death. But thyroid diseases, whether they are diagnosed or not, are exactly the kind of subacute, slow-moving problems that can slowly make people sicker over time, eventually leading to heart attacks and other serious crises. And with each passing month, the mRNAs look like a worse bet.