Pfizer and other mRNA jab companies have quit doing much Covid shot research.

No shock. Sales have collapsed, despite massive ad campaigns. Worse, if new clinical trials find side effects, the companies will be legally required to tell regulators.

All downside, no upside, except the truth. Who needs that? The safest research is none at all.

But in 2022, Pfizer still had hope for its mRNA cash cow. So it ran a trial meant to determine if flu shots and its jab could be given simultaneously. (Yes, this is the scientific foundation for the infamous “two things at once” Travis Kelce ad campaign.)

Pfizer’s researchers quietly published their findings in the journal Infectious Diseases and Therapy last month. The results are intriguing. Though not for the reasons the company intended.

The paper’s design provides a unique placebo-controlled glimpse into the safety and efficacy of mRNA jabs in the Omicron era. Spoiler alert: they are bad. Very bad.

