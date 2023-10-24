More proof the mRNAs rewire the immune system with unknown long-term effects
The biggest study yet on post-jab IgG4 "class switching" just came out. You will be shocked - SHOCKED - to hear American researchers had nothing to do with it.
Many people who receive mRNA Covid jabs wind up with profound changes in their immune systems that usually arise only after prolonged exposure to allergens like bee venom, a new study confirms.
The changes seem to reduce the immune response to Covid as the body adjusts to the unnaturally high antibody levels mRNA jabs initially produce.
They may account f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.