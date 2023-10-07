More on yesterday's post on why most people just want to forget the mRNAs (and Covid)
A lot of you had a lot to say on the topic...
I can’t always tell which Stacks will land hard. Sometimes I put a ton of time on something I think is really important, and a relative handful of people comment on it.
Then I’ll quickly spin out a column like yesterday’s - trying to explain the strange passivity about the mRNAs, the biggest biomedical experiment in our lifetimes - and get a yuuuge respo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.