More humiliation for Anthony Fauci and vaccine advocates
They promised a booster would work - despite obvious evidence it wouldn't. Not years ago. Months ago. Sometimes WEEKS ago. Don't let them gaslight you. Don't let them forget.
In August, when Israel became the first country to push Covid vaccine boosters, I warned that the evidence for them verged on nonexistent and they were unlikely to last more than a few months:
This was, to say the least, not the consensus view in the elite media or the public health establishment.
Lots of vaccines required boosters, they said! A third dos…
