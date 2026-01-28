Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
thomas Dreyer's avatar
thomas Dreyer
5h

There is no such thing as a nonprofit. Most hospitals are organized as 501c3’s. That means they don’t pay taxes, not that they don’t enjoy significant annual surpluses. It also means that every time a hospital buys a physician practice or an imaging or surgical center that entity that was previously owned by a doctor or group practice is also a nonprofit. Which means that an entity that use to pay property taxes and sometimes taxes on their profits now are no longer part of the tax base. However, the employees kids still go to local schools and the police and fire departments still respond to emergencies.

Reply
Share
20 replies by Alex Berenson and others
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5h

Obamacare was designed to fail. Massive fraud and free healthcare for illegals are accelerating the collapse. California's proposed wealth tax is CCP economic sabotage and most of its advocates like Newsom, Khanna, and Swalwell are Emperor Xi's court eunuchs who want to destroy Silicon Valley: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/california-wealth-tax-ccp-sabotage

Reply
Share
11 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture