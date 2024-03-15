Long Covid: even faker than you thought
A new Australian study confirms: Yep, it's THAT fake.
The term “long Covid” should be dropped from use, because Covid has no more aftereffects than the flu or other mild respiratory illnesses, according to a major new study from Australia released yesterday.
The study showed that only 3 percent of people who had Covid had “moderate-to-severe” aftereffects a year later - numerically fewer than those infecte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.