Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Ayn's avatar
Ayn
8hEdited

I just saw reports of "auto-hidden" comments on two of the most popular dissident Substacks (Steve Kirsch, who corrected the problem, and Jeff Childers, who I am sure will do the same very soon). But yes, a very disturbing move from Substack, which I hope they correct. The left's echo chamber is going to get oh so much more echo-ey. Over on the free speech side, we need to manually correct. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

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Derek Davis's avatar
Derek Davis
9h

Please, Alex, confront Substack management publicly on this, and force them to respond.

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