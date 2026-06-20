Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony J . Barton's avatar
Anthony J . Barton
1h

These attacks are from the anarchist party that call themselves democrats in America 🇺🇸

Reply
Share
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
40m

I think those of us who are younger baby boomers would like a word with you.

We are much closer culturally, economically, philosophically, and in the matter of raising kids, to Gen X than we are to the Boomers who were born in the first half of the Boomer cohort.

People born in 1946 and those born in 1964 do not inhabit the same galaxy. We can debate where to draw the exact line, Jonathon Powell who coined the phrase ‘Generation Jones’ in 1999 drew it at 1954. Anyone interested can peruse the link

below.

But wherever it’s drawn, older Boomers and younger Boomers are not the same. Not even close.

https://www.google.com/search?q=generation+jones&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture