Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
19h

$350 for a useless poker chip? Alex, poker might be your thing and possibly a few others here but T- shirts or hats or some other wearable garb is a better choice here. I’m betting the t-shirts wind up being the idea that gets you more founding members. That’s me though.

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KenttheGent's avatar
KenttheGent
10h

Oh, and if you take my advice, I would like a black large that says ‘ Unreported Truths.com’. Thanks

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