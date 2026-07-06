Last summer, I offered Unreported Truths founding members (that’s the $300/year level, or $350/year if you’re signing up as one for the first time) T-shirts with a snazzy “UTFM” logo.

They were a hit. But the days have passed, as days do. Summer is back. So I’ve spent more time lately than I’d like to admit thinking about what freebie to offer for 2026.

Then — as I wrote the July 4 piece about why poker is the ultimate American game — it hit me.

Poker chips. Poker is about fighting as hard as you can, even when the cards don’t fall your way. So is UT. (And let’s hope for some luck at the Second Circuit!)

So if you are a Unreported Truths founding member who would like a custom UTFM chip, please send along your address. (And unlike the T-shirts, you don’t have to include your size!)

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(If you’re not already a founding member, get your $350 free poker chip now by clicking that button and joining!)

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(All-in on the truth!)

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Again, the chips is available only to founding members, the $300+ annual Substack level. This once-a-year swag is the main perk they receive compared to other paid subscribers, so I’m committed to keeping it exclusively for them.

But if you’re not currently a founding member, and you’d like a chip, you know what to do!

I’ll be collecting addresses for a week (I reserve the right to extend the deadline), so don’t wait - send yours now.

Whew! Swag solved until 2027!