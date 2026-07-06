July is free* stuff month at Unreported Truths!
*Free to Founding Members, that is
Last summer, I offered Unreported Truths founding members (that’s the $300/year level, or $350/year if you’re signing up as one for the first time1) T-shirts with a snazzy “UTFM” logo.
They were a hit. But the days have passed, as days do. Summer is back. So I’ve spent more time lately than I’d like to admit thinking about what freebie to offer for 2026.
Then — as I wrote the July 4 piece about why poker is the ultimate American game — it hit me.
Poker chips. Poker is about fighting as hard as you can, even when the cards don’t fall your way. So is UT. (And let’s hope for some luck at the Second Circuit!)
So if you are a Unreported Truths founding member who would like a custom UTFM chip, please send along your address. (And unlike the T-shirts, you don’t have to include your size!)
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(If you’re not already a founding member, get your
$350 free poker chip now by clicking that button and joining!)
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(All-in on the truth!)
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Again, the chips is available only to founding members, the $300+ annual Substack level. This once-a-year swag is the main perk they receive compared to other paid subscribers, so I’m committed to keeping it exclusively for them.
But if you’re not currently a founding member, and you’d like a chip, you know what to do!
I’ll be collecting addresses for a week (I reserve the right to extend the deadline), so don’t wait - send yours now.
Whew! Swag solved until 2027!
Yes, you can indeed become a new founding member in 2026!
$350 for a useless poker chip? Alex, poker might be your thing and possibly a few others here but T- shirts or hats or some other wearable garb is a better choice here. I’m betting the t-shirts wind up being the idea that gets you more founding members. That’s me though.
Oh, and if you take my advice, I would like a black large that says ‘ Unreported Truths.com’. Thanks