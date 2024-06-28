In the late 1980s, the Soviet Union was toast.

Even the secret police barely bothered to get out of bed. It survived selling oil and AK-47s. But it wasn’t just bereft economically. Something vital in it had snapped loose. The sand had run out of the hourglass. It had no reason to exist except that it did, and that its existence benefitted a handful of people who had the levers of power, and that both they and everyone else worried its failure would be difficult and painful.

But eventually the vacuum at its core became more powerful than those forces of inertia. Its collapse was sudden and sharp - and the only question anyone asked was why it hadn’t happened sooner.

As with countries, so with rulers.

—

—

Joe Biden’s presidency ended last night. He is a lost old man.

I was listening on the radio - not watching - so I was attuned to how he sounded, especially when he gave that pathetic stammering response that ended with the bizarre words, “We beat Medicare.”

We don’t need to shame him with more details. But it is clear he shouldn’t be President now, and he certainly can’t be President through January 2029, when he will be 86. To reelect him is to cause a Constitutional crisis.

He needs to step down as the nominee so that the Democrats can decide who will represent them. In return, he’ll be allowed to serve out his term for the next seven months with dignity, no 25th Amendment.

The only question is who’s going to tell him.