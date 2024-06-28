In the late 1980s, the Soviet Union was toast.
Even the secret police barely bothered to get out of bed. It survived selling oil and AK-47s. But it wasn’t just bereft economically. Something vital in it had snapped loose. The sand had run out of the hourglass. It had no reason to exist except that it did, and that its existence benefitted a handful of people who had the levers of power, and that both they and everyone else worried its failure would be difficult and painful.
But eventually the vacuum at its core became more powerful than those forces of inertia. Its collapse was sudden and sharp - and the only question anyone asked was why it hadn’t happened sooner.
As with countries, so with rulers.
Joe Biden’s presidency ended last night. He is a lost old man.
I was listening on the radio - not watching - so I was attuned to how he sounded, especially when he gave that pathetic stammering response that ended with the bizarre words, “We beat Medicare.”
We don’t need to shame him with more details. But it is clear he shouldn’t be President now, and he certainly can’t be President through January 2029, when he will be 86. To reelect him is to cause a Constitutional crisis.
He needs to step down as the nominee so that the Democrats can decide who will represent them. In return, he’ll be allowed to serve out his term for the next seven months with dignity, no 25th Amendment.
The only question is who’s going to tell him.
This is one of those extremely rare opportunities where the entire world got to see a massive scandal and conspiracy exposed on live TV.
The scandal is NOT that our "Emperor has no brain." Any person with a functioning brain knew that four years ago. The scandal is that every person who "matters" in our government and "watchdog" press KNEW THIS for four years ... and did diddly squat to expose this truth.
The reason the Department of "Justice" won't release those Biden audio tapes is now clear to all. These public servants aren't trying to protect Biden, they are trying to conceal the fact they were in on this conspiracy for four years.
Now let's see if the public puts two and two together and starts to figure out this isn't the only scandal our trusted officials have been covering up.
Agree he's not fit, but do not agree that "We don’t need to shame him with more details".
Joe Biden deserves all the shame we can throw at him.
He's been a corrupt a-hole his entire political career. What kind of man repeatedly lies about the circumstances of his wife's death, falsely accusing the other driver of being drunk for years, after being begged by the driver's family to stop? Because it makes a 'better' story?? Who does that? Or, how about when he told the Hawaiians who just learned their children burned to death that he once had a kitchen fire and almost lost his cat to it? Why wasn't he tarred and feathered for that? There are thousands of examples. All politicians lie, but Joe lies about stuff only a psychopath would.
And, of course, I will never forget how frightening is was to live under a President determined to inject me with an experimental medical intervention for political optics.
Yet, somehow a mythology took root that Joe Biden is good, honest, blue collar Joe. BS. He's a scumbag now and was a scumbag when he waltzed into DC in his late 20s.
Shame him, shame his kleptocrat family and shame the slimeballs in DC who have been keeping this farce going for years.