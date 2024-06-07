It's Unreported Truths interview week!
For a change of pace, here's a podcast I did with Rav Arora (a young journalist works closely with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the Stanford epidemiologist and leading Covid skeptic)...
Later today I am hoping to post my own interview with Senator Rand Paul. We talked yesterday about everyone’s favorite health bureaucrat, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, whom Paul has pursued more diligently than anyone else in government.
Meantime, enjoy this. I promise the first 10 minutes will be a total surprise.
Alex....I am at a loss for why you cannot decide on who to vote for???? Have you never heard that "stick and stones can break my bones...but words can never hurt me"? My gosh - Biden came after everyone's rights during COVID (yours in particular)!!! His DOJ has PROVEN to be vidicitive to political opponents ...and you are worried about what Donald Trump "has SAID"? The country has had 4 years of Trump and 4 years of Biden. Words vs Actions.....No brainer in my opinion.
Alex, I think you have TDS. Which I am sure will be recognized as a mental disorder in the not too distant future. What on earth did Trump do but call his supporters to protest what clearly was a steal of an election? I don't want to go over all the independent reports showing us the peculiarities that went on that day/night. Let alone what we witnessed ourselves. Stop counting... Trump ahead by 100s of Thousands, then when it resumes 3 hrs later Biden just barely ahead. Bogles the mind that the brainless crook got more votes than OBAMA.