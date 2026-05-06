Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Dr. Joe P.'s avatar
Dr. Joe P.
4h

Hospitals own the buildings, employ (own) the doctors and nurses and dictate terms to the various providers. Basically, they are mini-monopolies in an extravagant pile of government waste. 🤷

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Mark Wallace's avatar
Mark Wallace
4h

We need to rein in salaries for all NGOs, not just hospitals. An organization isn't really "Non-profit" if the CEO and the CEO's buddies are hauling in gigantic salaries.

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