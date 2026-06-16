Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Jane Hughes's avatar
Jane Hughes
4h

The passage of ObamaCare eliminated what Obama called “trash insurance” AKA catastrophic insurance. The availability of inexpensive catastrophic health insurance coupled with pre-tax health savings accounts, would drive transparency, patient control and reduce over utilization.

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
4hEdited

Alex, Your point is correct but incomplete. It would not matter if the pricing were transparent as long as the consumer does not have to pay it -- and that is the current state of how things work. It is the decoupling of the consumer from the fiscal decisions that is the problem -- not whether the price is posted.

Let us say I twist my ankle. I go to urgent care and they say "This is a strain, not even a sprain. Elevate it and ice it and you will be fine in a couple days. BUT, there is a 0.01% chance that this could be something worse. We could rule that out with an MRI -- would you like one?" If the cost to the consumer is nil, it does not matter whether the posted price is $103 or $10,300...they will be inclined to say "sure". And THAT is the primary failing of the system today -- not transparency but responsibility for first dollar expenditure.

The proper fix will be a return to catastrophic insurance (yes, some amazing medicine is really quite expensive and that is OK), a broadly constituted Health Savings Account available to anyone and everyone where funds can be set aside for health related expenses, and a return to a practice model best exemplified today by Direct Primary Care -- where the overhead and complexity you note just does not exist.

That would put the patient at the center of making decisions about where and when to spend health care dollars, would ensure continuity of care at the base level, and would still protect for the catastrophes that might occur. Transparency is surely part of the solution. But making the patient have to make choices based on that transparency, as they do with virtually ALL other decisions, is what fixes it.

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