Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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JR Ewing's avatar
JR Ewing
15h

I think the worse part is that 7 (democrat) members of the committee voted against the motion. That’s the issue right there: 50% of our population don’t want to know the truth and see it as being disadvantageous to them politically.

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HHG's avatar
HHG
15h

Why not go after Dr Deborah Birx? She does not have a pardon. While not Fauci, she was a major player and would still have a lot of useful behind-the-scenes information.

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