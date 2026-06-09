Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
5h

I don't understand the support group? We were proven right 1000 times over to not get the jab. Shove it in their faces and enjoy doing it. Just like they shoved it in our faces. We won, they lost! Enjoy the victory.

Reply
Share
22 replies
NB27's avatar
NB27
5h

The Brownstone Institute provides such a support group. It is a truly wonderful and inspiring organization. brownstone.org

Reply
Share
3 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture