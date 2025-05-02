It only took four years... but I decided to update the look of the Unreported Truths home page (a little)
In my defense, I've been a bit busy
The accents are purple-blue, the background is a light grey that I think is easier on the eyes, the typeface is sans-serif - which is supposedly lighter and more modern. And I changed the homepage so you can see more stories at once without scrolling.
Let me know what you think - and if there are other graphical changes you might want to see. There’s tradition and then there’s being too lazy/swamped to make your site look good (and add features like live chats people want), and I fear I’ve fallen into the second category. Besides, it’s kinda fun to do something that qualifies as work but isn’t writing for a few minutes. So, please, speak up!
where is this home page that you speak of?
You have a home page? I only see you in the Substack app or email.