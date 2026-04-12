Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas L.'s avatar
Thomas L.
10h

WHO in their right mind would have sex with him, willingly? You would have to shower him beforehand he always looks so dirty.

Reply
Share
12 replies
PPH's avatar
PPH
10h

“ . . . drooling veterans of the War of 1812 or the Real Horndogs of Capitol Hill.” Alex, you could retire on this one. But I hope you won’t.

Reply
Share
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture