It finally happened
Someone who'd ostracized me during Covid said it out loud: "You were right. Never again."
It was maybe the most humiliating moment of my Covid life.
Summer 2021, the Twitter-ban era: a friend of one of our kids came to our house to play. When they realized I - not my wife - was supervising, the child’s parents told us they were uncomfortable and would retrieve their kid immediately.
They weren’t joking. They arrived in minutes. They made a thr…
