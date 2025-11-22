Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
5h

As mark steyn put it this month, “ "To demonstrate how much we'd learned the lessons of the Holocaust, the west invited in millions of people whose only problem with the Holocaust is that the Germans didn't get to finish it."

https://www.steynonline.com/15709/winning-the-war-losing-your-country

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Michael Carlton Genest's avatar
Michael Carlton Genest
5h

I started 10th Grade in 1962. My father fought in WWII, as did others in my extended family. I learned of the Holocaust from newsreels and tv shows that made clear the horror. I read The Guns of Krupp and The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich before I was 21. It all seemed real and immediate and unthinkable. Not that much later, I learned of the horrors of Mao and Stalin and much later of Pol Pot. I've never seen much difference between Nazism and Communism. Both chew up entire populations in the pursuit of some impossible and sick dream.

Today, California requires kids to learn about slavery and the Armenian Genocide and colonialism and the terrible anti-Chinaman history of our state. All good. But Hitler and Stalin and Mao should all be taught above all other horrors. Otherwise it's too easy to assume that a justified war against Hamas is the worst thing that ever happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
134 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture