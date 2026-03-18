Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
2h

Good. Admitting that you don't know puts you head and shoulders above all of those claiming that we can't win based upon the past or their bias or pessimism.

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Northstar 29's avatar
Northstar 29
2h

Evil must be confronted and eliminated. Thank God DJT has the courage to do it. https://nypost.com/2026/03/17/opinion/trumps-global-endeavors-upend-the-world-of-impotent-elites-and-theres-no-going-back/

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